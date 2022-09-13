B.C. man charged with harassing, threatening victims in North Bay

A 48-year-old B.C. man is facing more than two dozen charges of criminal harassment and uttering death threats to 23 victims in North Bay.

The man was arrested Sept. 12 by Peel Regional Police and charged with 23 counts of criminal harassment, three counts of uttering death threats and one count of defamation.

"The accused harassed victims online and over the phone," the North Bay Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.

"In several instances, the accused made threats against the physical safety of the victims and the safety of members of the victims’ families."

The suspect has been transferred into the custody of North Bay police, where he was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.