B.C. man charged with sex assault of minor arrested in Ontario, daughters' wellbeing confirmed: RCMP
A man who disappeared with his two daughters after being charged with sexual offences has been located in Ontario, Mounties in British Columbia confirm.
Caleb Gerbrandt left his home in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Jan. 21, and his whereabouts were unknown until his arrest Tuesday.
The 40-year-old left with his 13- and 14-year-old daughters, who were supposed to be staying at their grandparents' home at the time. They too were located, police said in a news release Wednesday, and their wellbeing has been confirmed.
The RCMP did not say where in Ontario Gerbrandt had been located, nor did they say whether his daughters were with him or somewhere else.
Mounties said in a brief statement that Gerbrandt will be returned to B.C. "at a later date to answer to the charges before him."
Those charges are sexual interference and sexual assault of a minor, police said previously. Following the charges, he'd been living in the community under conditions including a curfew.
