B.C. man dies from apparent self-inflicted gun wound during police interaction, IIO investigating

The death of a man who allegedly shot himself during an interaction with Mackenzie RCMP on Tuesday is being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office issued a statement Thursday, two days after the fatality, detailing what was reported by Mounties.

Officers were in a rural area of Mackenzie, following up on a previous call involving an armed man who was uttering threats, according to the IIO.

In a separate statement Thursday, Mackenzie RCMP explained the initial call was over a man who’d allegedly packed a loaded rifle in his vehicle, driven to a pipeline site and made threats against workers there.

“Due to the nature of the interaction, the worksite was evacuated,” wrote Mounties.

In the wake of that call, officers with the Mackenzie RCMP and the RCMP North District Emergency Response Team went to the man’s home and “set up containment,” the release continues.

Mounties told the IIO that while officers were outside the home, allegedly trying to convince the man to surrender, a loud bang was heard from inside.

“The man was later pronounced deceased at the scene, from what at this point appears to be a self-inflicted injury,” wrote the IIO.

Mackenzie RCMP says none of its officers discharged a firearm during the incident.

The IIO is investigating, as it does with all police-related injuries or fatalities, to examine what role the officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the man’s death.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the IIO’s witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or online at iiobc.ca.