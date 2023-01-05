B.C. man discovers $250K lottery win while stuck at work during snowstorm
Last month's snowstorm seems to have brought some good luck to one B.C. man — who discovered he had won $250,000 while stuck at work during the inclement weather.
Palwinder Sidhu from Surrey told the B.C. Lottery Corporation that he didn't believe it at first.
"I thought it was $250 or $25,000 and then realized it was a lot more than that," Sidhu said in a BCLC news release.
Sidhu purchased the winning ticket on PlayNow.com and scored the Daily Grand prize from the Dec. 19 draw.
"My wife was so excited," he said. "She didn't believe it at first and then I showed her some screenshots of my PlayNow account."
As for what he plans to do with his winnings, Sidhu said he plans to spend the money in a "positive manner" by using it towards purchasing a home and starting a business.
He added that it feels "exciting" and "amazing" to be the lucky winner.
In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $9.5 million in winnings from Daily Grand, the BCLC said. Daily Grand is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Mondays and Thursdays after 7:30 p.m.
The top prize of $1,000 per day for life, or a lump sump of $7 million, has odds of one in 13,348,188.
