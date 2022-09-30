B.C. man feels 'sense of peace' after winning $500K on Lotto Max ticket
Money wasn't the only thing James Naabye gained after winning $500,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw.
The Squamish, B.C., resident told lottery officials he also has a newfound "sense of peace" thanks to the unexpected financial cushion.
"We get to start over and live comfortably," Naabye said in news release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. "I won't have to work as much anymore."
Naabye won the Extra prize in the Sept. 16 Lotto Max draw, with a ticket he purchased at a local 7-Eleven on Cleveland Avenue.
"I was at home working on my uncle's truck when I learned I won. The first thing that crossed my mind was, who do I call?" said Naabye, who decided the first one to find out should be his wife.
Naabye told the BCLC he hasn’t decided what to do with the money, but that he hopes to use some of it to travel to Europe.
The odds of matching all four Extra numbers to win $500,000 are one in 3.76 million, according to lottery officials. The odds matching all seven numbers in the main Lotto Max draw are even worse, at approximately one in 33.29 million.
-
Callander's Cranberry Day draws a crowdCallander’s annual Cranberry Festival draws more than nine hundred people to the region.
-
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from IanRescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
-
Timmins farmers on why it's still important to support local amidst rising inflationAs inflation continues to take a toll on grocery prices, people at the Halloween-themed Mountjoy Farmers Market in Timmins this Saturday may have noticed that it has also been putting pressure on local farmers.
-
Before and after photos lay bare Hurricane Ian's devastation in FloridaAerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
-
Hundreds attend unsanctioned homecoming parties near universityUnsanctioned homecoming parties near the University of Windsor kicked off Saturday night despite warnings from police.
-
Sun continues to shine in Windsor-Essex, possible frost at nightAnother sun-filled autumn day is expected in Windsor-Essex on Sunday.
-
Russian embassy complaints show tricky business of protecting diplomatsRussia's recent complaints about its Ottawa embassy being blocked by protesters and attacked with a Molotov cocktail shed light on the tricky balance Canada faces in protecting diplomatic missions.
-
Investigation underway after man walks into North York hospital with a gunshot woundToronto police are investigating after a man showed up at North York General Hospital this morning with a gunshot wound.
-
Residents, businesses want answers, support after Eglinton Crosstown line delayed indefinitelyAfter more than a decade of dusty, noisy construction, people who live and operate businesses along Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue were looking forward to the new Crosstown light rail transit (LRT) line finally opening this fall.