B.C. man found in back of garbage truck recovering, possibly went through compactor twice: RCMP
A man in West Kelowna is recovering from minor injuries after being found in the back of a garbage truck, where police say he may have cycled through the compactor twice.
Local Mounties and fire officials were called to assist the driver at 5:40 a.m. on Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Louie Drive, according to an RCMP statement released the following day.
The driver told police he heard banging coming from the rear of the vehicle, stopped to investigate, and then called for help when he realized a man was inside.
“When the weather gets colder we sometimes see this happening as people seek shelter wherever they can,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera, the Kelowna RCMP media spokesperson, said in Friday’s release.
The man was rescued, taken to hospital, and suffered minor injuries to his feet and hands on top of hypothermia. The outcome could have been much worse though, police believe.
“The driver realized the male had been picked up at a previous location while inside of a dumpster and had possibly cycled the compactor at least twice before being found,” RCMP wrote in the release.
“Fortunately, this outcome was favourable and he will survive his minor injuries,” said Della-Paolera.
