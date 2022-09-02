B.C. man identified in public safety warning arrested by RCMP

A man allegedly connected to gang violence in the Lower Mainland was arrested by police this week.

Surrey RCMP said Shakiel Aingh Basra was arrested along with an associate in Richmond on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was identified as an individual who posed a risk to public safety early last month because of his alleged connection to organized crime-related violence.

Police said Basra was charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and possession contrary to order. He's being held in custody until his next court date.

"Shakiel Basra has been the subject of several public warnings over many years due to his involvement in criminal activity," said Const. Sarbjit Sangha in a news release Friday.

"He is now facing new firearms charges in relation to his arrest on Aug. 31."

On Aug. 3, B.C. police agencies held a joint news conference and identified 11 men they say are linked to a string of gang violence in the province.

"It is highly likely a rival gangster will target them with violence," Assistant Cmdr. Manny Mann said at the time, adding the men on the list are a risk to their friends and family as well as bystanders.

The other names on the list, besides Basra, are:

Amarpreet Samra, 28

Jagdeep Cheema, 30

Ravnder Sarma, 35

Barinder Dhaliwal, 39

Andy St. Pierre, 40

Gurpreet Dhaliwal, 35

Richard Joseph Whitlock, 40

Samroop Gill, 29

Sumdish Gill, 28

Sukhdeep Pansal, 33

"We want the public to know who they are," Mann said. "That's very, very important so they can take all the steps necessary to ensure their own particular safety so they can stay away from them, distance themselves from them."