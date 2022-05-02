B.C. man killed in northern Alberta collision with semi

A 25-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Monday evening east of Grande Prairie.

According to RCMP, before 4:30 p.m., a car eastbound on Highway 43 collided with a semi at Highway 670, near the town of Bezanson, Alta.

The 25-year-old driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was declared dead on scene, Mounties said. No other injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area was delayed for several hours as police investigated.

"The investigation into the cause of the collision is continuing," RCMP said in a statement.

Bezanson is a hamlet 30 kilometres east of Grande Prairie or approximately 430 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.