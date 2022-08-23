B.C. man killed in northern Alberta crash

A 53-year-old man from B.C. was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Mounties were called to a crash between a semi truck and a pickup on Highway 43 at Range Road 133 at around 5:15 p.m.

The driver of the pick-up truck, from Pouce Coupe, B.C., died on scene, RCMP said.

Police did not say what caused the crash or if the other driver was injured.