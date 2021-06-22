B.C. man nicknamed 'Trap Maker' one of 20 people arrested in $61M Toronto drug bust

A Surrey, B.C., man dubbed the “Trap Maker” by Toronto police is one of 20 people arrested as part of a $61 million drug seizure.

The suspects are facing 182 charges in total after cocaine, crystal meth and marijuana were seized in what authorities are calling the largest drug seizure in Toronto Police Service history.

“Project Brisa” allegedly found a group of smugglers using trap door compartments in tractor-trailers to move up to 100 kilograms of drugs at a time from Mexico and California into Canada via Ontario border crossings.

Investigators allege the traps were built and installed by a 43-year-old man from Surrey, identified as Jason Hall.

CTV News obtained Hall’s address through court documents and neighbours say there was a large search of the property about two weeks ago.

“It was really early in the morning all of a sudden police had this whole area all shut down and they wouldn’t even let me out of the yard,” said neighbour Robert Nowak. “I figured something serious had happened there, I couldn't believe how many police cars were here.”

Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with Surrey RCMP said she couldn’t comment on the investigation as it is being conducted by Toronto police, but in an email said: “I can say that Mr. Hall has no previous criminal convictions in B.C. that I am aware of.”

In May, police executed 35 search warrants in Toronto, the Greater Toronto Area, Sarnia, London, Guelph, Kitchener, Montreal, Halifax, Surrey, Calgary and Winnipeg.

They allegedly seized 444 kilograms of cocaine, 157 kilograms of crystal meth, 427 kilograms of marijuana and 300 oxycodone pills.

They also found $966,000 in cash and seized five tractor-trailers and several other vehicles including a Mercedes G-Wagon.

Investigators also seized one Glock handgun. Two other suspects are still wanted.

