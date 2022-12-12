B.C. man’s outstanding arrest warrants have Mission RCMP asking public for help

A 51-year-old man with outstanding arrest warrants is at large, and Mounties in Mission are asking the public to help find him.

Oliver Robson Pearce is wanted on charges for fraud, mischief and impaired driving, according to a release by RCMP Monday.

“Pearce is known to frequent the Mission area,” the statement reads.

Cpl. Jason Raaflaub tells CTV News that Pearce is also known to Powell River RCMP.

“The arrest warrants have been issued since March 2020 from Powell River detachment and also a couple on this side of the water,” Raaflaub wrote in an email.

Pearce’s last known vehicle, a 2007 black Honda Pilot, was towed as a result of his charges. Raaflaub says police aren’t sure whether Pearce has a new set of wheels.

“Best guess is he’s couch surfing at this point,” Raaflaub said.

Mounties say Pearce has brown hair and blue eyes, and stands 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or CrimeStoppers BC at 1-800-222-TIPS.