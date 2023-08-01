B.C. man scored $1M lottery prize, plans to take wife on European vacation
A man from Surrey, B.C., is $1 million richer after purchasing a lottery ticket on a whim last month.
The B.C. Lottery Corporation revealed Tuesday that Jaswinder Bassi won a $1-million Maxmillions prize from the July 25 draw.
He told BCLC that he was inspired to check his ticket last Wednesday after learning a woman in Kamloops scored the $35-million Lotto Max Jackpot from the same draw.
“My wife was very excited and didn’t believe me at first. My kids are going to decide what we should do to celebrate,” said Bassi in a statement released by BCLC.
The Surrey resident purchased the winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on 120th Street in Delta, according to the release.
Bassi says he bought the ticket with travelling in mind and now plans to use the winnings to take his wife on an international vacation.
“She has always wanted to see Europe and now we can make that a reality,” he said.
The odds of winning a Maxmillions prize, which requires matching seven numbers, are one in 33,294,800, according to the BCLC.
So far this year, the lottery corporation says British Columbians have redeemed more than more than $179 million in Lotto Max winnings.
