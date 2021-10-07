B.C. man sentenced to 46 months in U.S. prison for attempting to illegally export firearms to Dubai, Colombia

A U.S. judge has sentenced a B.C. man to 46 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempting to illegally export firearms to Dubai and Colombia.

In a decision published Tuesday by the Western District of New York's U.S. Attorney's Office, Aydan Sin was sentenced in connection to incidents from late 2016 and early 2017. The decision says Sin "conspired with others … to export defense articles on the United States Munitions List."

One of the people Sin was allegedly working with reportedly spoke to an undercover officer about the exports and was told that a licence was required to export the firearms legally.

"The defendants acknowledged the illegality of the attempted exports, provided an encrypted Blackberry device to the (undercover officer) for the purpose of secure, covert communications, and wired approximately $70,000 USD from Canada to the United States as a 50 per cent down payment for the export of the goods," a statement about the sentencing decision says.

Sin reportedly requested the gun order on Dec. 7, 2016.

"On Dec. 9, 2016, Sin told the (officer) that rather than get an export licence, he wanted the (officer) to export the firearms 'the wrong way.'"

Two revised invoices were then sent, including one for the export of five firearms, ammunition, suppressors and six magazines totalling $20,575 USD, all for export to Dubai. A second invoice totalled $121,175 for 50 firearms, ammunition, suppressors and magazines to be sent to Colombia. The invoices reportedly "contained language stating that exporting these products was prohibited by law without an export licence."

Two wire transfers covering half of the total purchase price of the items was reportedly received in early February 2017 from a Canadian bank account.

"Prior to the attempted export and export of these defence items from the United States, Sin was aware that an export licence was required and at no time did he, or the actual exporter apply for, receive, or possess a licence to export the items from the United States," the statement about the decision says.

Charges against the individuals Sin was reportedly working with are pending. Sin pleaded guilty to violating the Arms Export Control Act in May 2017. That charge can lead to a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1-million fine.