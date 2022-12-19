B.C. man sentenced to life, no chance of parole for 15 years for triple murder

A B.C. man who killed his mother, brother and stepfather before setting the family home on fire in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole for 15 years.

Justice Murray Blok handed down the sentence in in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster Monday, following a joint submission from Crown and the defence last week.

After initially pleading not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder, Kia Ebrahimian changed his plea to guilty partway through his trial in October.

Ebrahimian’s 23-year-old brother, Befrin Ebrahimian; his 50-year-old mother, Tatiana Bazyar; and Bazyar’s common-law partner, 46-year-old Francesco Zangrilli were found dead after emergency crews responded to fire at the family’s home on Wakefield Drive in Langley two-and-a-half years ago.

Kia Ebrahimian, who was then 24 years old, had been living at the property with the three victims.

First responders found Zangrilli outside the home, and later found Befrin and Bazyar inside.

Homicide investigators quickly identified Ebrahimian as a suspect in the murders and house fire, and he was arrested and charged in July 2020.

The court heard that when Ebrahimian was taken to the Langley RCMP detachment, officers found two knives on him that were covered in blood.

Crown prosecutor Michael Fortino and Ebrahimian’s lawyer, Donna Turko, both talked about how he is a self-described “loner” who had long-struggled integrating into society, had dropped out of school and worked a few jobs.

Ebrahimian, who had previously been detained under the Mental Health Act in 2016, was diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

After the killings, a doctor also determined him to be schizophrenic.

Crown said that Ebrahimian had took issue with his transgender brother Befrin’s transition, and that the police were called to the house after a dispute between the two just weeks before the murders.

The prosecutor said Ebrahimian told a doctor that on the day of the killings, he got into a verbal fight with his mom, and when Zangrilli interjected and called the non-emergency police line, he unleashed on him, stabbing him repeatedly before attacking his mom and brother.

He then doused the home with gasoline.

While Blok acknowledged the cold-blooded nature of the killings, he said Ebrahimian’s mental health issues were a significant mitigating factor.

A close childhood friend of Berfrin’s, Ahna Whiteman, said she’s satisfied with the sentence, but knows it won’t ease the pain of the victims’ loved ones.

"Everybody will be very sad for a long time and I don't think that's ever going to go away,” Whiteman said.

“But at least he's gone and we can just start over and just try to live our lives the best we can.”

While still shocked about what happened, Whiteman says Kia Ebrahimian was always different, describing him as a “very strange kid.”

“He would never come out of his room when we were children,” she said.

On top of the prison sentence, Ebrahimian must provide a DNA sample and was handed a lifetime weapons ban.