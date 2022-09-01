B.C. man speaks out about former Grade 6 teacher facing sexual assault allegations

Warning: This story contains disturbing content

After more than four decades, Dennis Cooper is ready to share his story.

In 1977, he was a Grade 6 student in teacher Brian Moore’s class at North Vancouver’s Upper Lynn Elementary School.

“He was a part of my life, and he was represented as a trusted figure like an uncle in my family,” Cooper said Thursday. “It was very typical of him to befriend the parents of the children that he taught.”

Cooper is now the lead plaintiff in a proposed class action lawsuit against Moore, which alleges the former teacher groomed and sexually assaulted male students on outings and field trips. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

“We were waterskiing, we were snow-skiing, we were swimming at the university, we were going on camping trips,” Cooper said. “It was our adventure that all of us wanted, and that’s what made us vulnerable.”

Allegations in the court documents include the defendant telling students to shower naked with him on a swimming outing, demonstrating masturbation on a ski trip, having students sit on his lap for driving lessons, and climbing into Cooper’s sleeping bag naked while camping. The lawsuit also said some former students have died by suicide.

“There’s anger-management issues, there’s addiction issues, there’s relationship issues,” Cooper said. “It’s had some deep and insidious effects on people.”

CTV News reached out to Moore, but did not receive a response.

In early August, the North Vancouver RCMP arrested a retired teacher who taught at Upper Lynn Elementary between 1970 and 1982. A search warrant was also executed at the 82-year-old’s home. At the time, the police said seven victims had come forward since the initial complaint received in June. They did not name the person arrested.

In a statement, the North Vancouver school district called the allegations “unsettling.”

“As this former employee’s file included no record of misconduct as an employee, and as his employment with the school district ended over 40 years ago, this situation is considered a matter for the RCMP,” the district said. “We would like to assure the community that we have cooperated fully with the RCMP as they conduct their investigation.”

Cooper said sharing his story, while difficult, has given him purpose: to help others do the same.

“The message is come forward,’” he said. “Do something about it. It will empower you. It will make you feel a sense of justice.”

The RCMP have stated they believe there are additional victims in connection with the case that led to an arrest last month, and are asking people to contact them at 604-969-7593.