A B.C. man was arrested and charged by Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation team after allegedly posting sexual abuse images of his young daughter online.

Calgary's ICE team said it received a report that a man was allegedly uploading child sexual abuse materials to the internet. After investigating, it was determined the photos were the suspect's young daughter, police say.

ICE alleges the man was sharing the photos with another user online.

A 37-year-old man from Fort St. John was arrested in connection on Feb. 8. Investigators say his name is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

The man was charged with making, distributing, possessing and accessing child pornography. He was also charged with several firearms offences.

A computer and multiple electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis.

"Our primary concern was the health and well-being of that child. Once we received that tip, our investigators sprang into action and made an arrest as quickly as possible," said Sgt. Randy Poon, with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's ICE.

The investigation was a collaboration between ICE, police in Calgary, Fort St. John RCMP, the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Co-Ordination Centre and the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in the U.S.

"These types of crimes don't respect borders or boundaries," said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, RCMP B.C. North District.

"The co-operation and enforcement between partners needs to be seamless and this file is an example of the efforts underway to detect, deter and investigate child exploitation files."

Investigators say the victim and other family members are receiving support and child services has been involved.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact their local police.