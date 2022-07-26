B.C. man who shot roommate 8 times sentenced for manslaughter

A B.C. man who killed his roommate in 2019, shooting him eight times in the narrow hallway of their shared home, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

George Murray Bragg, who is now 77 years old, was convicted of manslaughter in May of 2022 after a trial by jury. He was acquitted on the more serious charge of first-degree murder. The victim was Richard Wayne Duncan.

The sentence was handed down in Supreme Court earlier this month, and posted online Monday. In the court documents, Justice Murray Blok outlined the circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting nearly three years ago.

THE LIVING SITUATION

Duncan had recently moved in with Bragg and his son Mark, the men renting and sharing a home in South Surrey.

"All three had fallen somewhat on hard times," Blok wrote, noting both of the Braggs testified that the living situation was not at all harmonious.

"During the months that the three lived together, Mr. Duncan displayed an unpredictable and hair-trigger temper, threatening and abusing them frequently, even daily, and punctuating some of his outbursts by punching holes in walls or doors or doing other damage to property."

THE FINAL CONFLICT

The court heard there was a conflict over rent on the day Duncan was killed. The Braggs both said Duncan had issued some sort of threat of violence, saying he intended to follow through with it at midnight. In the intervening hours, the Braggs testified, Duncan walked past the closed doors to the other men's rooms and "loudly reminded them of the amount of time they had left until midnight."

While this was happening, Bragg was in his rooming, loading his revolver with and texting with his son. Blok said the weapon was legally owned and loaded with .22 magnum ammunition – which is more powerful than regular .22 calibre ammunition and was chosen because of its "stopping power."

Several messages from Bragg to his son were entered into evidence. One read, "If anything starts I’m going to empty the 22 mag into his head." Another said, "I don’t mind having to shoot snakes.” Blok noted Bragg told his son to delete these and other messages after the shooting.

THE SHOOTING

When midnight arrived, the court heard, Duncan again emerged from his room. The judge's decision repeatedly describes the hallway of the home as "narrow."

"He was not armed with any weapon," Blok wrote, adding there is conflicting evidence about what Duncan said. "AlI I can conclude is that Mr. Duncan made an announcement indicating he was about to carry out his threat."

Bragg then opened the door of his room and told Duncan to stop.

"Mr. Bragg deliberately kept the pistol hidden from Mr. Duncan's sight. Mr. Duncan did not stop and so Mr. Bragg began shooting. Mr. Bragg fired until all eight rounds had been fired. All eight shots hit Mr. Duncan," the judge wrote.

Neither of the Braggs called 911 for 30 to 40 minutes.

THE SENTENCE

The manslaughter conviction, the judge said, meant that the jury was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Bragg had the intent to kill Duncan, which would have been necessary to find him guilty of murder. It also, the judge said, meant that the jury rejected the claim that Duncan was shot in self-defence.

The Crown argued that Bragg's sentence should be 10 years, describing the crime as one of "near-murder." The defence asked for a sentence of three years saying it was "near self-defence." The judge said neither of the lawyers gave enough consideration to the arguments presented by the other.

"The Crown, for example, scarcely mentioned the climate of threats that was present over many months or the specific threat of extreme harm made on the day in question. The defence did not acknowledge Mr. Bragg's preparation and planning for the event and the hours that were available to Mr. Bragg to do something other than wait for a violent encounter," Blok wrote.

In deciding on a sentence of seven years, Blok said he considered Bragg's age, the fact that this was his first criminal conviction, and the threats from Duncan to be mitigating factors.

The deliberate choice of more powerful ammunition, the hiding of the gun from Duncan's view, the delayed 911 call and the failure to pursue other ways of resolving the conflict were considered aggravating.

"In his address to the court, Mr. Bragg acknowledged this was an horrific incident that affected both families, and for that he was sorry," Blok wrote.

"He maintained that his intent was to stop the attack. He said he sincerely apologized for his actions."