B.C. marks 1 year of having COVID-19 vaccines available to residents

One year ago in B.C., the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the province and health officials were gearing up to administer them to residents.

Since Dec. 15, 2020, when the first shot was given in the province, more than 4.2 million British Columbians have gotten at least their first dose.

"While the global pandemic continues to challenge us in ways we had never imagined, I've been amazed at how British Columbians rolled up their sleeves to keep each other safe," said Premier John Horgan in a news release Tuesday, marking the occasion.

"Since we began the largest immunization program in our province's history, the vast majority of people have stepped up and done their part. By remaining vigilant, continuing to follow public health orders and getting vaccinated, we will get through this together."

B.C.'s first COVID-19 vaccine was given to Nisha Yunus, a long-term care aide.

Since then, the province says, 91.5 per cent of people aged 12 and older in B.C. have received their first COVID-19. About 88.5 per cent in that age category have gotten two doses and more than 589,000 people have had three shots.

Over the weekend, the province marked a milestone in childhood COVID-19 vaccinations, surpassing 50,000 doses being administered to kids between the ages of five and 11.

B.C. is continuing the rollout of its booster-dose program, with invitations being sent out based on risk, age and date of second dose. All eligible B.C. residents are expected to get an invitation to book their booster dose within six to eight months after getting their second shot. Some immunocompromised people who got three doses as part of their first round of shots will be eligible to receive a fourth as their booster.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all the health care workers who have helped people get vaccinated over the past year," Horgan said.

"We all want to make the best decisions for ourselves and our families. The COVID-19 vaccine is proven to be safe and effective, and is bringing us one step further in putting the pandemic behind us.”