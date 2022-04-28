B.C. marks day of mourning as work-related deaths climb

British Columbia's premier and labour minister say they "remain focused on ending workplace tragedies" after the province counted 161 work-related deaths last year, a number that has risen steadily since 2018.

Thursday marks the National Day of Mourning for those killed or injured on the job.

The province says 46 workers died last year from work-related diseases, including COVID-19, while 53 others died from asbestosis.

"We join with people across B.C. and Canada to remember those who did not return home safely from work – the lives lost or forever altered by workplace injury or illness," said Premier John Horgan and Labour Minister Harry Bains in a joint statement Thursday.

Fifteen people in B.C. died from work-related motor vehicle crashes last year, while 47 others died from "traumatic injuries," the province said.

Those deaths include five people who were killed when a crane collapsed in Kelowna, B.C., in July.

The 161 work-related deaths in 2021 represented a steady increase from 151 deaths in 2020, 140 deaths in 2019 and 131 in 2018, according to provincial statistics.

"This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the devastating sawmill explosions at the Babine Forest Products mill near Burns Lake and the Lakeland sawmill in Prince George," Horgan and Bains said. "Four people were killed and 44 others were injured in those tragedies that shook our province."

The premier and minister said the provincial government is "committed to making B.C.’s workplaces the safest in the country," improving workers' compensation and bringing in new protections for workers exposed to asbestos.

On Monday, a forestry worker on Vancouver Island died following a workplace incident near Woss, B.C.

A United Steelworkers Union safety officer says a tree twisted and fell on Lonnie Hryhroka, 46, who was airlifted to hospital in Campbell River, B.C., where he died of his injuries.