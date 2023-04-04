B.C. massage therapist banned from treating female patients

A massage therapist in B.C.'s Okanagan has been banned from treating female patients while the provincial regulator investigates a misconduct complaint.

On Tuesday, the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. posted a notice on its website announcing the limits placed on Clifford Dickson's practice in Penticton.

The college said the move was necessary to protect the public due to the seriousness of the allegations.

The patient made a complaint in January of 2023, alleging that Dickson had "initiated hugs" with her and "engaged in unprofessional verbal and non-verbal communications." He is also accused of "non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas of the patient’s body."

While the allegations remain unproven, the college said it determined that there was a "risk of recurrence" and that a prohibition on treating female patients was deemed "sufficient and proportionate."