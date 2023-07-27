B.C. massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting 8 people

Authorities have announced charges against a former B.C. massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting eight people over the course of 15 years.

The allegations against White Rock resident Leonard Krekic, 51, span from December 2001 to April 2017, while he was working at a clinic in the 10300 block of 136A Street in Surrey, according to police.

Mounties began investigating Krekic in November 2021 after receiving a report of multiple assaults that allegedly took place "while the victim was receiving massage therapy treatments," the Surrey RCMP detachment said in a news release Thursday.

Authorities also shared that Krekic worked at two other clinics in Penticton between 2018 and 2019.

"Investigators believe there may be people in our community or Penticton that have additional information that could assist with advancing the investigation," Cpl. Vanessa Munn of the Surrey RCMP said in a statement. "We encourage anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP Special Victim's Unit."

Krekic was arrested last week and faces eight counts of sexual assault. He was released on conditions that include that he not "seek, obtain, or continue with any volunteer position or employment that involves touching or therapeutic treatment of another person’s body, including any form of massage or fitness training."

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. told CTV News Krekic is no longer registered to practice in the province.

The Surrey RCMP Special Victim's Unit can be reached by phone at 604-599-0502.