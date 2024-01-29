B.C. massage therapist loses licence after sex assault conviction

A massage therapist from B.C.’s Okanagan who was convicted of sexually assaulting a patient has lost his licence, and won’t be eligible for reinstatement for at least 15 years.

The College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia said Daniel Dakin’s registration was cancelled effective Dec. 20, and that he’s not allowed to reapply until the year 2038.

In a consent agreement posted on the college’s website, Dakin admitted to “sexual touching” of a patient’s breasts during an appointment in February 2020, despite having “no reasonable expectation that doing so would be of benefit” to the woman.

During the same visit, Dakin did not “immediately” cover the patient up after the draping that was covering her body “slipped and her vagina became exposed,” according to the CMTBC document.

He was charged with sexually assaulting that patient the following summer and failed to report it to the college, in violation of the regulator’s bylaws.

Dakin was ultimately convicted in September 2022.

Dakin also admitted to “professional misconduct” with a second patient during a series of appointments from December 2020 to January 2021, including by “sexualizing the treatment environment” and engaging in “implicit and explicit sexual conduct,” according to the consent agreement.

During one appointment, he had prepared wine and cheese in the treatment room, then massaged the patient while only wearing boxer shorts.

Dakin went on to have sex with the woman in February 2021. While that incident didn’t take place at an appointment, the CMTBC noted Dakin was still in a “therapeutic relationship” with the woman at that point, making it yet another instance of misconduct.

After admitting to behaviour the college described as “extremely serious,” Dakin agreed to the cancellation of his registration and to his 15-year period of ineligibility for reinstatement.

The CMTBC noted that Dakin won’t have “an automatic right to registration” in 2038, and would still have to “satisfy all legislative and bylaw requirements,” including those relating to “good character.”

The college’s inquiry committee said it was satisfied the disciplinary measures will protect patient safety.