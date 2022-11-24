B.C. may cancel surgeries if flu cases overwhelm hospitals
The British Columbia government has plans in place to cancel hospital surgeries to make room for patients with respiratory illnesses, but it hasn't yet reached that point.
Health Minister Adrian Dix says postponing non-urgent surgeries is one way to create room at hospitals for patients, especially children, who are fighting flu and other respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.
He says the province is battling a difficult season of illness and necessary measures to provide space for emergency respiratory cases will be taken.
BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver says it's triaging less serious patients from its emergency department to a nearby area due to a surge of people with respiratory illnesses.
The Opposition Liberals, who are calling for Dix to resign as minister, say parents are waiting 10 hours or more at emergency departments for help for their sick children.
Dix says the province is battling a “hard season,” and delaying surgeries will open more space at hospitals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2022.
-
Algoma District ski attraction opens early this seasonDespite temperatures above freezing, alpine enthusiasts in the Algoma District were able to hit the slopes today.
-
New leadership added to Northern Ontario's medical schoolThere's new leadership at Northern Ontario's School of Medicine. As the school embarks on its new path, as a university, it has named its new chancellor and board of governors.
-
Students in Sudbury build warming shelter for snowmobile ridersStudents at a Sudbury-area high school got a unique chance to learn more about the trades by building a warming station for a local snowmobile club.
-
Future of Steel City NerdCon in questionA popular event in Sault Ste. Marie may not return next year. Organizers of Steel City NerdCon say with plans for a bigger event in 2023 fell through, coupled with the loss of its usual venue, the future of the event is in question.
-
Critical Minerals Innovation Fund gets boost from the provinceOntario's Minister of Mines George Pirie informed the mining and education sector that the Ford government is putting five million dollars towards the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund to increase research and development of new technologies.
-
IIO clears officers of wrongdoing in death of Saanich man who accidentally shot himself with crossbowB.C.'s police watchdog has concluded there are no grounds to believe any officers committed an offence when a Saanich man died from a self-inflicted crossbow wound in his home in February.
-
North Bay students learn STEM though coding Lego robotsNorth Bay students are getting a chance for a fun learning opportunity. They're learning science, technology, engineering and math through coding Lego robots.
-
'I come home and I cry': Rise in patients with respiratory illnesses leaving health-care workers drainedHospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses that is leaving many to operate at full capacity. As health-care workers scramble to meet the increased demand, they say overtime has become the norm and they remain unsure of how much longer they can withstand the pressure.
-
Influenza cases, hospitalizations surpass last flu season totalsSix more Albertans have died from influenza, according to the latest data update from health officials.