B.C. mining contractor fined $150K for 2019 incident in Sudbury that left worker injured

A B.C.-based mining company has been fined for a 2019 incident at Vale's Copper Cliff South Mine Project that injured one worker.

DMC Mining Service pled guilty Sept. 13 and was fined $120,000, plus a $30,000 victim fine surcharge. The incident itself took place Aug. 7, 2019.

The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to help victims of crime, the Ministry of Labour said in a news release.

DMC had been contracted in 2019 by Vale for raise mining work. Raise mining involves creating a vertical or inclined opening in a mine driven upward from one level to connect with another level.

"The work was being completed in the return air raise, which is a vertical shaft," the release said.

"The injured worker and a co-worker were on a raise climber drill platform. The workers were drilling and blasting rock to advance the raise upwards."

The process also involved scaling loose rock from the area being drilled.

"While scaling, a loose rock fell from another area and made contact with the injured worker," the ministry said.

"The drilling was done in close proximity to significant structures (including bedding planes, veins, joints, faults, and contacts between different rock types). It is likely that vibrations from drilling adjacent to significant structures contributed to the rock falling unexpectedly."

The company should have ensured drilling was not done adjacent to significant structures, the ministry said.