B.C. minister to make health-care announcement in Victoria

British Columbia’s health minister will make an announcement this morning about health-care services for people in Victoria.

Adrian Dix will be speaking from the site of a new urgent and primary care centre near the corner of Pandora and Johnson streets.

The announcement comes as the Vancouver Island health authority says it has been “challenged” by a shortage of health-care practitioners at urgent and primary care centres.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.