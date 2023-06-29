B.C. ministry warns Vancouver Island travellers to expect delays over Canada Day weekend

The B.C. government is warning travellers on Vancouver Island to plan ahead and prepare for delays as major congestion is expected on the region's highways over the Canada Day long weekend.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says heavy traffic is expected on the Malahat highway, as well as through the Cameron Lake corridor of Highway 4.

"To ensure a smoother journey, consider leaving early in the morning or later in the evening when traffic is anticipated to lighten," the statement says.

"Drivers should plan their journeys with extra time and be prepared for hot temperatures by packing lots of water, food and supplies for passengers and pets."

The province says there will not be any planned traffic disruptions at the Malahat Tunnel Hill project site starting at noon on Friday and running through the long weekend. However, construction speed limits will remain in effect.

Roadwork along the Tunnel Hill area will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Highway 4 remains operating with single-lane, alternating traffic for two kilometres at Cameron Lake following the Cameron Bluffs wildfire closure.

Drivers are reminded to drive according to conditions along all Island highways and observe traffic management personnel and signage where posted.