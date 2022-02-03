B.C. mixed martial arts teacher charged with sexual exploitation of minor he was training: RCMP

A martial arts instructor has been accused of sexually exploiting one of his students during training sessions, police in Pitt Meadows, B.C., say.

The RCMP announced Thursday that two charges were approved last month, following an investigation that began in the fall.

Mounties said they were told in October that a mixed martial arts trainer in the city had allegedly exploited a female student of his for years. The exploitation occurred during training sessions dating back to 2016, it was alleged.

Police collected witness statements, which suggested there were other female gym members the suspect was also involved with.

The RCMP said the accused also taught group self-defence classes in the community, but did not say whether any allegations are tied to those classes.

Following their investigation, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved two charges of sexual exploitation against Danyal Bahramfar, who lives in Coquitlam.

The 34-year-old also goes by the name Daniel Golkar, the RCMP said.

The charges against Bahramfar have not been tested in court.

Police said they'd decided to announce the accused's name and release his photo in an effort to find witnesses and others who may have information that relates to the case.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP.