B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds

A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.

Cypress Bowl Recreations Limited Partnership, which owns Cypress Mountain Resort, filed a petition with B.C. Supreme Court last month over Hollyburn Access Road. The road is a 300-metre stretch leading to the resort's Nordic area and back-country trails off Cypress Bowl Road.

At the centre of the dispute is whether that road section is part of the "controlled recreation area," which the resort operates its business in.

In recent years, the company says, usage of park spaces "has increased dramatically," creating parking and capacity issues.

"Cypress Bowl Recreations has attempted to apply various solutions to the parking and visitor management issues at Cypress Mountain Resort with BC Parks," the petition says.

"There is not enough capacity for the unmanaged growth of activities outside of the controlled recreation area. BC Parks has been unwilling to offer solutions to the issue of insufficient parking available for the Controlled Recreation Area and Cypress Park generally."

PARKING FEES INTRODUCED

In December 2020, Cypress Mountain began charging for parking in some lots in an attempt to curb crowds after the province didn't renew its free day-pass system despite requests from the resort.

At the time, the resort said the fees were directly "due to BC Parks cancellation of the reservation system used this summer to control demand."

"Cypress Mountain has been urging BC Parks to get engaged in the anticipated COVID-19 realities of winter visitation at Cypress Provincial Park," a statement issued that season from the resort's president, Russell Chamberlain, said.

"As the second COVID-19 wave gathered momentum, BC Parks agreed that it would implement a 'day pass system' similar to what was utilized to control demand during the first wave of the pandemic."

But Chamberlain said they were later told the park-pass program wasn't being reintroduced after all.

"After explicit warnings were issued by Cypress Mountain Resort to BC Parks, regarding the expected effects of uncontrolled visitation, no meaningful proactive action was taken," Chamberlain's statement said.

In its petition to B.C. Supreme Court, the company says the "lack of management of visitation" creates a bottleneck of traffic for both the alpine and Nordic areas. In fact, in previous winter seasons, BC Parks issued notices to outdoor enthusiasts that drivers could be turned away as lots filled up.

SIGNAGE REMOVED BY BC PARKS

The 2020 parking fees were established in multiple places in the resort's controlled recreation area, including the Nordic segment. The resort said it understood that to include Hollyburn Access Road, so it installed a parking metre and signs regarding paid parking along the 300-metre stretch.

"Shortly after the parking metre and signage were installed along the Nordic segment, representatives of BC Parks unilaterally removed the signage as it was the position of BC Parks that the Nordic segment was not within the controlled recreation area," the petition says.

The petition explains in significant detail the history of the park's boundaries, which have shifted several times.

In one agreement, signed in 1997, the Nordic segment and Hollyburn Access Road were to be included in the controlled recreation area once a new parking lot was completed. Even though the parking lot was constructed, the boundaries were never redrawn.

"While speculative, it is likely that the parties failed to complete the step of redrawing the boundary of the controlled recreation area … due to staff turnover at BC Parks, MOTI and Cypress Bowl Recreations and the failure of the parties in question to follow through with the step of issuing a new map," the petition suggests.

As a result, Cypress Mountain says it wants that "mutual mistake" rectified by having the park map redrawn to include the Nordic segment and Hollyburn Access Road in the controlled recreation area. The petition didn't indicate whether pay parking would be reintroduced if that happens.

In a statement to CTV News Vancouver, the Ministry of Environment acknowledged Cypress Bowl Recreations Limited Partnership's petition and declined to comment while the matter is before the court.