B.C. mountains suspend operations as rainfall warning, flood watch issued for South Coast

A brief stint of sunny skies on B.C.’s South Coast has come to an end as a rainfall warning is now in effect. Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rain which could cause localized flooding.

Water began pooling on roadways Thursday morning, making it hard for drivers to see.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” wrote Environment Canada.

The rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, near the North Shore mountains, Howe Sound, east and west Vancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast. Forecasters say a frontal system will bring heavy rain throughout the day.

“Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 100 mm is expected before the rain eases on Friday,” wrote Environment Canada.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Officials are reminding people to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

LOCAL MOUNTAINS SHUTDOWN

Mount Seymour announced early Thursday morning that it would be closed due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather, Mt Seymour will be closed today, Thursday, Jan 12. We will be open as usual on Friday, Jan 13, at 9:30am. #mtseymour #ridelocal #seymourfamily #ski #snowboard #snow #tsleilwaututh #vancouver #vancity #northvancouver #northshore #eastvan #burnaby

It’s expected to reopen as usual Friday morning.

Grouse Mountain Regional Park, including the Grouse Grind trail, was also shut down due to hazardous conditions.

“Please be aware that due to inclement weather in the forecast, the Downhill Area for skiing and riding will be closed Thursday, January 12th,” tweeted Grouse Mountain.

The Skyride, chalet facilities and other mountaintop activities remain open, but visitors are encouraged to check the conditions before heading there.

Whistler Blackcomb was also hindered by the storm.

“A significant weather system is in the forecast! Due to heavy precipitation, fluctuating freezing levels and strong to extreme ridge top winds, guests should expect delays and possible closures for some lifts -especially in the alpine,” it wrote in a tweet Thursday morning.

#WBOps A significant weather system is in the forecast! Due to heavy precipitation, fluctuating freezing levels and strong to extreme ridge top winds, guests should expect delays and possible closures for some lifts -especially in the alpine.

A number of runs were closed due to avalanche risk.

“If anybody was up there and they were getting up and skiing runs in the morning, it's probably going to turn into rain this afternoon and this evening, and really make for a mucky sort of ugly kind of conditions. We're going to lose a lot of the snowpack that's up there because of the rain falling on it,” said Brian Proctor, a meteorologist for Environment Canada.

The avalanche danger rating has been upgraded to high for much of the South Coast, meaning conditions are very dangerous.

FLOOD WATCH ISSUED

The melting snowpack also triggered a flood watch from the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

The flood watch is in effect for the North Shore mountains, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and parts of Vancouver Island. A high streamflow advisory is also in effect for the Fraser Valley and the rest of the Island.

"Rivers are expected to rise through Thursday, with current peak levels anticipated on Friday and into Saturday," the centre's advisory reads.

A flood watch means that rivers "are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull," and flooding adjacent to rivers may occur.

A high streamflow advisory means river levels are expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

DANGER ON THE ROADS

Pooling water is suspected of causing a number of crashes in Metro Vancouver as well.

One man was hurt in a hit-and-run at Canada Way and Beta Avenue.

“We've actually had two pedestrians hit this morning. Luckily both of them have been minor injuries. However, when I say minor one of them actually went to the hospital and possibly has a concussion. So minor injuries are still going to ruin someone's day,” said Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP.

You approach this intersection.



You plan on turning right.



Can you see the pedestrian❓



It’s dark. It’s raining.



Slow down & pay attention to the road and EVERYONE using it. ��#DriveSafe



Pedestrians & cyclists: even with the right of way, you may not be seen.#BeSeen pic.twitter.com/U3bIl5npoT

Police are warning commuters to drive for the conditions.

“It's dark, it's rainy, even during the day, there's not enough light to see everyone that's on the road, including cyclists and pedestrians,” said Kalanj.

The province is warning people that power outages are possible.

It urges everyone to prepare for the storm by having an emergency kit-- including food and water, a battery-operated radio, flashlights and batteries.