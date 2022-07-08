B.C. Mountie accused of sex offences involving minors guilty on all counts

A B.C. RCMP officer accused of exposing himself to girls as young as 15 has been found guilty.

Andrew James Seangio, a constable with the Richmond RCMP detachment, was charged with 10 counts related to public masturbation and exposure in connection with incidents that took place between August 2018 and March 2019.

A jury convicted Seangio on all counts Thursday, the B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed.

The court heard that Seangio drove up to students from York House School and Little Flower Academy –two private schools in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood – and exposed his genitals, touched himself, and left the scene.

Det. Blake Chersinoff of the Vancouver Police Department testified that after authorities received reports of the incidents, they held safety presentations at both schools and set up a tip line.

Chersinoff said several additional victims came forward, including one who took note of the vehicle's make, model and licence plate number.

Seangio was also accused of exposing himself to two undercover police officers who were walking through the Shaughnessy area in girls' school uniforms as part of the investigation.

The constable joined Richmond RCMP in 2016, and was suspended with pay as of the outset of his trial.

He also faces 37 charges in Ottawa relating to sexual assault and voyeurism prior to the alleged offences in Vancouver.

Seangio is scheduled to appear in court next on July 20 to set a sentencing date.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Travis Prasad