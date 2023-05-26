B.C. Mountie charged with 2 counts of assault

A staff sergeant with the Langley RCMP has been charged with two accounts of assault, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

In a statement Friday, the BCPS announced that Damian Volk has been charged in relation to two 2020 incidents involving "two different suspects following their arrests."

The first alleged assault occurred on July 1 and the second on August 17.

"The matters were investigated by the North Vancouver RCMP. The charges were assessed and approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer," spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said in the media release.

Volk's first court appearance is scheduled for June 23 in North Vancouver.