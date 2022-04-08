B.C. Mounties investigating 'suspicious incident' at park after 3 kids say man invited them into vehicle

North Vancouver Mounties say they're investigating reports that a man allegedly invited three kids into his vehicle earlier this week.

Police said the "suspicious incident" reportedly happened on Wednesday between 2:30 and 3 p.m. at Michael Park, which is near Drayton Street and East 11th Avenue.

Mounties said they were told the three nine-year-olds were playing at the park when they were approached by a man.

"The man, who was in a green truck with a canopy, invited the youths to get into his vehicle to have some juice," Mounties said in a news release Thursday.

"Sensing the situation was unsafe, the youths ran away, went home, and told their parents what had happened."

Police said the man was described as white and 40 to 50 years old. He reportedly had an accent and his hair was curly, grey and medium length. He was described as wearing a grey T-shirt and mirrored sunglasses at the time of the incident.

The vehicle was described as a newer model pickup truck with a canopy. It may have been a Ford and was olive green in colour.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area is asked to call police at 604-985-1311. Police also hope the individual involved comes forward to give their own account of what happened.