B.C. mourns Queen Elizabeth II in Victoria

B.C. Premier John Horgan and other dignitaries honoured Queen Elizabeth II at Victoria's Christ Church Cathedral on Monday.

Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin joined a procession with Canadian Armed Forces members at the B.C. legislature at 9:30 a.m.

The procession left the legislature at 10:15 a.m., walking down the east driveway, past the cenotaph and heading north along Government Street. The procession then turned east on Fort Street and made its way south on Quadra Street to Christ Church Cathedral.

A 21-gun salute was performed by the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery on Belleville Street.

A multi-faith commemoration service began at 11 a.m. at the cathedral, led by the church's rector, the Very Reverend M. Ansley Tucker.

The Queen died earlier this month in Scotland at the age of 96, and her state funeral was held Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

ROAD CLOSURES

Victoria police closed roads and installed temporary surveillance cameras downtown ahead of the procession and commemorative service.

Road closures started at 8 a.m. in the area around the provincial legislature.

Additional closures came into effect at 9 a.m. along the procession route.

"In order to minimize traffic impacts, officers will open roads once the procession has passed and it is safe to do so," the VicPD said in a statement.

"Members of the public are invited to gather along the procession route to pay their respects."

The area around Christ Church Cathedral on Quadra Street remained closed to traffic until early afternoon.

"As with previous events, we will be deploying our temporary, monitored CCTV cameras in support of our operations to ensure public safety during the event," police said.

"The deployment of these cameras is part of our operations to help keep this event safe and peaceful and is in keeping with both provincial and federal privacy laws. Temporary signs are up in the area to ensure that the public is aware."