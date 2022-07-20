B.C. moves forward on potentially transferring $28M in land to Vancouver Island First Nation

A new agreement between the B.C. government and a Vancouver Island First Nation charts a path for identifying potential provincial Crown land to be transferred, though the province says implementing that commitment will take several years.

The Stz'uminus First Nation, pronounced sha-main-us, near Ladysmith, B.C., reached a "reconciliation agreement" with the B.C. government which commits to land transfers valued at up to $28.5 million, according to the province.

Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin says the agreement also includes a framework for future discussions related to revenue sharing, self-government, cultural, economic and social supports, and increasing the nation's participation in the forestry sector.

In the short term, the province will provide the Stz'uminus First Nation with $3-million in immediate funding to support the nation's economic development initiatives, under the reconciliation agreement.

Over the next five years, the province will also provide $10-million for remediation of certain areas in the Ladysmith harbour.

The Stz’uminus First Nation has about 1,300 members, with territory spanning from the Ladysmith area to the southern Gulf Islands and parts of the lower Fraser River.

"There has been a lot of hard work that has gone into the negotiation of this agreement," said Stz’uminus Chief Roxanne Harris in a statement Tuesday.

"Stz’uminus looks forward to next steps in the implementation."

With files from The Canadian Press.