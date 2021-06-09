B.C. movie theatres begin selling tickets for in-person viewing ahead of restrictions lifting

Many theatres across the province are now selling movie tickets again.

British Columbia is on track to enter Step 2 of its COVID-19 restart plan next Tuesday, if case counts continue to stay low, and it appears that’s when people will be able to see films on the big screen.

Theatres were shut down last November, when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry banned social gatherings and events.

It’s been a tough year for industry; it was completely shut down twice and has remained that way for the majority of the pandemic.

Landmark Cinemas says it will reopen Tuesday in accordance with the rules on organized gatherings outlined in Step 2.

That phase allows indoor seated gatherings up to 50 people with a COVID-19 safety plan in place.

“We are excited to welcome movie lovers across British Columbia back to the big screen, big sound movie-going experience that you can only enjoy in theatres,” said Bill Walker, CEO of Landmark Cinemas.

Moviegoers will be required to wear masks, but can take them off to eat once seated.

Cineplex is also selling tickets for Tuesday.

It has similar protocols in place like enhanced cleaning and staggered showtimes.

The reopening will be big news for struggling independent theatres like the Rio in Vancouver.

It’s been operating as a sports bar just to stay afloat for the past few months.

The Rio is also selling tickets for Tuesday screenings.

Theatres are not explicitly mentioned in Step 2, but Henry is expected to provide clarification at a future COVID-19 briefing.