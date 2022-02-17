B.C. municipal officials urge province to fund old-growth deferral plans
A letter signed by 25 municipal officials from communities throughout B.C. urges the province to allocate funding to support its plans to defer harvesting in old-growth forests as part of the budget set to be released next week.
The letter, addressed to Premier John Horgan, Forests Minister Katrine Conroy and other provincial officials, says significant funding is needed to support First Nations who would be affected by the deferral of old-growth logging in their territories.
It says the government cannot ask communities that depend on logging to choose between logging and conservation when the latter is not economically viable, and adds that additional funds are needed to support workers in the forest industry.
The letter was released by the Ancient Forest Alliance and signed by the mayors of Duncan, Port Moody and the Village of Tahsis, along with elected councillors from cities including Vancouver, Nelson, Victoria and Nanaimo.
