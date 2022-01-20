B.C. musician topping global charts with her new single

Vancouver Island musician Lauren Spencer-Smith has released a new single called "Fingers Crossed," and it's been soaring up the music charts ever since it dropped at the beginning of the new year.

Spencer-Smith co-wrote the song – along with Jakke Erixson and Fransisca Hall – in mid-November and then teased it on her TikTok account in December.

The video ended up going viral.

"I already knew it was doing well and figured it was going to stream better than the rest of my songs," Spencer-Smith told CTV News. "But I had no idea it was going to do as well as it did."

The day after it was released on Jan. 5 for streaming, her manager texted her saying he needed to talk to her right away.

"He called me and said, 'It's number two on iTunes in the world.'"

The former American Idol contestant still hasn’t fully recognized how well her new song is doing.

"There are moments where I’m like, 'Oh my goodness, this song is going to be the biggest thing in my life,'" she said.

Since then, Fingers Crossed has been at the top of several music streaming services most popular song lists.

As of Thursday morning, here's where the song stood on different music platform's global charts:

The song debuted last week on Billboard’s Hot 100 list at 69 and has soared 50 spots to 19 this week.

The 18-year-old says the concept of the song is about when someone says they love you, but they didn’t mean it, which she believes a lot of people can relate to.

"I think everyone has been through something like that," she said. "Everybody has been hurt in some way, shape or form."

Fingers Crossed is rooted in a real life experience that Spencer-Smith has gone through, which is how she says she writes all her songs.

"I feel creating music is almost like a way to journal your emotions, and I always want everything to be true to the story and true to who I am," she said.

Currently, Spencer-Smith is in Los Angeles and will be shooting a music video of her new hit this weekend.

She also hopes to be coming out with a new album and start touring in the near future.