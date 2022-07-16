B.C. NDP to begin leadership campaign period, new leader to be elected Dec. 3
The New Democratic Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December.
A statement issued Saturday says the campaign period will officially start Sunday.
The party says voting will begin in November and the results will be announced on Dec. 3.
This comes after Premier John Horgan announced late last month that he will not be seeking another term in the 2024 provincial election.
Horgan said he will resign as leader in the fall, saying his second bout with cancer left him with little energy for the job.
The party says it has appointed former cabinet minister Elizabeth Cull as its chief electoral officer to oversee the leadership race.
It says the deadline to join as a party member to be eligible to vote in the leadership election is Sept. 4.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.
