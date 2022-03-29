B.C. nearing 3,000 deaths after 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic

The death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing 3,000 in British Columbia.

According to an update Tuesday the province is 10 deaths away from the sombre milestone more than two years since the pandemic began.

One person died in the 24-hour reporting period outlined in Tuesday's news release. They'd lived in the Northern Health region.

The latest data from the Health Ministry included that 273 people in hospital are known to have the disease, 46 of whom are being treated in intensive care units. These figures include both patients admitted because of COVID-19 and those admitted for other reasons, who then tested positive.

Hospitalizations surged over the weekend, with 288 test-positive people being treated as of Monday, but the metric dipped again in the latest update.

When adjusting for age, in the past two weeks 17.5 people in hospital per 100,000 had not been vaccinated. The ministry said 10.8 per 100,000 were partially vaccinated, and 5.1 fully, showing those who've not received their shots still make up a greater portion of hospitalizations despite representing a small piece of the population in B.C.

Cases are no longer considered to be an accurate indication of the severity of the pandemic, as most people in B.C. aren't being tested, but the ministry still provides daily updates and on Tuesday reported another 287 cases had been confirmed.

The update included that nearly 91 per cent of those eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 in B.C. had received at least their first shot, and 91 per cent of people aged 12 and older have had both primary doses.

Of those eligible for a third or booster shot, nearly two-thirds have received it.