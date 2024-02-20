B.C. New Democrat government delivers throne speech, budget on way in election year
The political agenda for British Columbia Premier David Eby's NDP government heading into an election this fall will take shape today with the delivery of a throne speech starting the spring legislative session.
The speech outlining the government's goals this year comes just ahead of the provincial budget on Thursday and the election this fall.
Recent forecasts from the Ministry of Finance and private financial experts suggest the province will experience slow economic growth this year.
Eby has said he expects the government to table about 20 pieces of new legislation and a budget that looks to help families facing the high cost of living.
The government passed legislation last fall to restrict short-term rentals and build more housing around public transit areas and the housing file is expected to be a major focus again this spring.
Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon promised last week that if elected he would introduce housing initiatives to help first-time homebuyers raise down payments and would eliminate the property transfer tax for buyers of homes under $1 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.
