B.C. non-profit working to reduce stigma around feral felines to tackle cat overpopulation

Feral felines are in the spotlight in Fort Langley, B.C., where a local non-profit society is on a compassionate campaign to tackle cat overpopulation.

For the past decade, TinyKittens has been livestreaming the healing journeys of feral kittens and cats it rescues and cares for at its headquarters.

Founder Shelly Roche and Dr. Koharik Arman, a veterinarian who works with TinyKittens, spoke with CTV Morning Live on Thursday to help break down the stigma surrounding feral felines, which, unlike strays, colonize in forests or on farmland and generally lack human socialization.

Joining the pair were two feral kittens---Glorietta and Alice—both serving as examples of animals who recovered from complicated medical issues after being rescued by TinyKittens.

Glorietta’s mother gave birth to kittens days after being rescued from a rural farm in Langley, Roche explained. Shortly after entering the world, Glorietta contracted sepsis, a potentially life-threatening infection.

“I’ll never forget holding this four-day-old kitten in my hands, knowing she was dying and feeling so helpless because I couldn’t access the veterinary resources that I needed to save her,” Roche said, thanking Arman for her work. “(Glorietta) would undoubtedly not be alive today if she hadn’t stepped in.”

Fostering pregnant feral cats is part of TinyKittens’ “trap-neuter-return” efforts, according to its website.

“Conventional TNR wisdom has long held that in order to allocate very limited resources most effectively, we must come to terms with spaying pregnant females and write off any kittens. We want to see if there is a way to make fostering a more viable alternative,” the website explains.

TinyKittens claims that every injured feral feline it has rescue has been treated successfully and either returned to colonies or adopted.

The idea behind the 24/7 livestream, Roche says, is to give people around the world the opportunity to watch the transformation feral cats can go through when they’re rescued and cared for.

“People can see them go from whatever condition they came to us in to being healthy and happy and loved and pampered in a home,” she said.

On top of livestreaming the daily activities of its feral rescues, TinyKittens also broadcasts information sessions with veterinarians, as well as surgeries and other procedures, to raise awareness about responsible pet care.

Nearly 50 million minutes of TinyKittens’ livestreams are viewed on a monthly basis, according to its website.

The group has also developed an app to allow people to report and map feral and abandoned cats so they can be rescued and cared for.

One of the main goals of TinyKittens, according to Roche, is to prove that every cat’s life is valuable—no matter how old, “broken,” different or misunderstood it is.

The biggest misconception about feral cats, says Arman, is that they wouldn’t make good pets.

“With the right support and care from veterinarians, they can give you a lifetime of companionship,” she said.

A breakdown of how cat overpopulation occurs is available on the BC SPCA’s website.

“Every day, thousands of kittens are born to family pets, stray cats living on the streets and community (feral) cats. These kittens can get pregnant as early as five months old, producing more kittens and continuing the cycle,” the society explains. “The result? Too many cats and not enough homes for all of them. Our hope is for all cats in B.C. to have warm, loving homes.”