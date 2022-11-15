B.C. not bringing back mask mandate, despite growing calls for precautions

Health officials are not currently considering a return to province-wide mask mandates in British Columbia, despite growing calls for precautions over the fall and winter.

With three notable respiratory viruses circulating in the province, the Ministry of Health continues to stress the importance of staying home while sick – but only recommends mask-wearing for situations in which it is "essential" to be in close contact with others while symptomatic.

"With regards to public health measures, we are not looking at reintroducing mask mandates at this time," the ministry said in an email statement Tuesday.

"Through COVID-19 infection and vaccination, we have achieved a very high level of population immunity and the number of people at risk for serious outcomes from COVID-19 has dropped significantly."

Even among elderly residents living in long-term care facilities, officials said those vaccinated against COVID-19 mostly only experience "mild symptoms."

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to provide an update on the spread of COVID-19, influenza and RSV in B.C. at a news conference Wednesday morning. CTV News will be streaming the event live beginning at 11 a.m.

Earlier this week, increasing transmission of those three viruses led Ontario's top doctor to "strongly" recommend the public begin wearing masks indoors once more.

While the recommendation goes further than the messaging in B.C., Ontario also stopped short of issuing a proper mandate – though advocates for actual restrictions argue there's no reason other jurisdictions need to follow that province's example.

"The fact that Ontario did not institute a mask mandate despite the disaster playing out in paediatric hospitals should not sway anyone," said Lyne Filiatrault, a former emergency department doctor and member of Protect our Province B.C. "True leadership is not about following, it's about doing what's right."

Filiatrault's group along with Safe Schools Coalition B.C., B.C. School COVID tracker and Masks 4 East Van have called on incoming premier David Eby, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside to reinstate an indoor mask mandate across the province, pointing to "multiple studies" that have found mask-wearing results in less illness.

B.C. officials have not disputed that, calling masks, hand-washing and other "respiratory etiquette" tools that can reduce the risk of transmission.

They also acknowledged there has been an increase in hospitalizations, including among children, but said the situation has not become so dire as to force the government to postpone non-urgent surgeries. As of Monday, there was still about 24 per cent capacity in the province's children's high-acuity and pediatric ICU beds, according to the ministry.

"The situation in Ontario right now is more serious compared to B.C.," officials said.

"As we move into the late fall and winter, our teams continue to carefully monitor hospitalizations, critical care deaths, outbreaks and clusters in community settings and long-term care."

The Ministry of Health also stressed that vaccination is the primary means of reducing the risk of managing COVID-19 long-term – including in children, who are far less likely to have received even a single shot compared to B.C.'s adult population.

Only about half of children between the ages of five and 11 have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, compared to 94 per cent of young adults.

"Getting children vaccinated is an important layer of protection against disease, as the benefits of vaccines greatly outweigh the risks," the Ministry of Health said. "Parents and guardians should talk with their child’s family doctor, nurse practitioner, local public health nurses, or their pediatricians to get more information so they can make the best decision for their child."