B.C. nurse barred from practising for 5 years after sex assault conviction

A nurse who was convicted of sexual assault in B.C.'s Okanagan has been barred from practising anywhere in the province for five years.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said Manny Labrador pleaded guilty to the single criminal count last fall, and was prohibited by the court from working or volunteering in any capacity that put him in a position of trust for 24 months.

The licensed practical nurse also recently signed a consent agreement with the college agreeing to "terms equivalent to a cancellation of (his) registration and a prohibition on reapplying for five years," according to a notice on the BCCNM website.

The post said the college's inquiry committee is "satisfied that the terms will protect the public."

A spokesperson for the college told CTV News she could not provide any details about the nature of Labrador's sexual assault, including whether it took place on the job.

The BCCNM's notice only refers to his behaviour vaguely as "conduct issues" that resulted in a criminal investigation.

Online court records show Labrador's charge stems from an incident that took place on Dec. 8, 2019 in Penticton.