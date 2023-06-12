B.C. nurse barred from practising for sexual misconduct with 'vulnerable' patient

A former nurse in Port Alberni has been barred from practising for five years after he engaged in sexual misconduct with a vulnerable psychiatric patient.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives reached a consent agreement with the former nurse, Aaron Forrester, on Friday.

The regulator found Forrester "engaged in professional boundary violations with a vulnerable psychiatric patient" between November 2019 and May 2020, and "engaged in sexual misconduct with that same patient" between December 2019 and April 2020.

According to the consent agreement, the former nurse was providing direct nursing care to the patient until March 2020, and then continued the sexual misconduct with the patient in the community until late April 2020, when the patient was "repeatedly re-admitted to hospital on voluntary and involuntary bases."

Forrester voluntarily agreed to have conditions placed on his nursing practice, including the cancellation of his registration with the college and a prohibition on reapplying for five years.

If the former nurse does reapply to register with the college in the future, he will be required to prove to the registration committee that he meets the requirements of fitness, competence and good character, according to the agreement.