B.C. nurse disciplined over hygiene issues, improper catheter insertion

A registered nurse from B.C.'s Shuswap Country has been disciplined over a host of problems recorded earlier this year, including improper catheter insertion.

Sicamous resident Joseph Michael Dupuis failed to "follow sterile technique" during the catheter insertion process, according to a summary of a consent agreement that was posted online by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives this week.

The summary highlights several other issues as well, all identified during March 2022, including a failure to "demonstrate basic wound hygiene and knowledge" or to "acknowledge and remedy resident discomfort during wound care."

Dupuis also used unprofessional language at work and failed to practice basic hand hygiene, according to the summary.

Under the terms of his consent agreement with the BCCNM, Dupuis agreed to cancel his nursing registration and not reapply for at least one year.

Before reapplying, he would need to meet registration standards, including "competence, fitness, and good character," the college said.