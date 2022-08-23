B.C. nurse facing practice limits after asking COVID-19 vaccine injector to use discarded syringe

A B.C. nurse is facing limits to her work after misconduct related to COVID-19 vaccine administration.

According to a summary of a consent agreement shared by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, New Westminster-based Tammy Goodwin won't be able to work in a supervisory role for two years.

She'll also need to complete remedial education on immunizations, infection control, ethics, documentation and professional responsibility.

The summary said the agreement was made to address an incident that happened on Feb. 2.

According to the summary, the "practice issues" are "related to retrieving a discarded COVID-19 vaccine syringe from a used sharps container and instructing an injector to administer the vaccine to a client."

The summary of the consent agreement didn't say whether the vaccine was actually given to the client with the discarded syringe.

The BCCNM also said Goodwin gave herself her own COVID-19 booster and didn't document it in a health-records system.

Goodwin voluntarily agreed to the terms. She'll also be required to undergo a period of orientation and mentorship.