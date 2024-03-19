B.C. nurse's registration suspended for 2nd time over several 'practice issues'

A B.C. nurse's registration has been suspended for a second time over "practice issues" that happened last year while he was under direct supervision.

According to a summary of a consent agreement posted online by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives this week, Eskhander Balawag's nursing registration will be suspended for three weeks.

The college explained that suspension is due to a long list of issues that arose in May 2023 including falsifying clinical records, failing to provide appropriate clinical care and not following a physician's orders. The college's summary also claimed Balawag didn't follow proper medication administration procedures, didn't respond to urgent clinical concerns, didn't use the aseptic technique used to protect patients from germs, and didn't follow facility policy.

It's not the first time Balawag has faced limits to his practice. A consent agreement summary posted in April 2023 said his licence was suspended for one week over issues that came up while Balawag was working in an ICU. After returning to work, Balawag was prohibited from being the only health-care practitioner on duty, he had to complete remedial training and he was put under direct supervision for two weeks.

It was during that direct supervision that the latest practice issues were noted, with BCCNM's summary saying Balawag had "similar conduct and competency issues with no improvement despite significant remedial education and mentoring."

In addition to a three-week suspension of his registration, Balawag also faced a public reprimand and limits to his practice including being prohibited from working in critical-care areas or being the only registered nurse on duty.

Balawag will also have a period of direct and indirect supervision for at least three-and-a-half months. He will also have to undergo additional remedial education.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, BCCNM explained that, "when issues recur following a prior consent agreement, the subsequent agreement often has additional or lengthier terms in an effort to better support remediation and safer practice with enhanced oversight."

The inquiry committee, which approved the consent agreement between BCCNM and Balawag, said it's "satisfied that the terms will protect the public."