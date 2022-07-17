B.C. nurse suspended for failing to report abuse in long-term care home

A B.C. nurse has been suspended for two months for failing to report the abuse of a resident at a long-term care home.

Barbara (Trish) Berg's misconduct and the disciplinary measures imposed are summarized in a notice of a consent order posted by the BC College of Nurses and Midwives Thursday.

Between December of 2020 and August of 2021, according to the college, Berg did not report "incidents of resident abuse" at a Maple Ridge home for seniors. Further, she did not "engage with or respond to" the college during an investigation into the allegations.

A citation, also posted online, provides further details.

In December, Berg did not fill out incident reports or otherwise inform the management of Maple Ridge Seniors Village about two instances of abuse of one resident. In the first, a care aide "made a fist" and "put a resident in a chokehold." In the second, a care aide was witnessed "putting an electric razor in (the resident's) mouth three times to attempt to 'keep him quiet.'"

Between January and August of 2021, the citation says, Berg did not respond to "communications, inquiries, and requests for information in a timely, full and substantive manner with respect to the investigations against (her)." Attempts to contact Berg included phone calls, voicemails, emails and couriered letters, according to the college.

In addition to the two-month suspension, Berg has agreed to a public reprimand, remedial education about "reporting abuse and protecting vulnerable adults," and to pay the college's investigative costs.

The notice of the consent order says these measures "took into account (Berg's) willingness to accept responsibility for her conduct as well as considered the existence of mitigating factors in (Berg's) personal circumstances."