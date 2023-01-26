B.C. nurse suspended for sleeping on duty, not providing medications on time

A nurse from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has agreed to a two-month suspension of his nursing registration for sleeping on the job and failing to administer medications on time.

Richmond resident Ivan George Dacanay also acted in an "aggressive and disrespectful manner" toward a colleague while in a leadership role, according to a notice on the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives website, and failed to properly assess a patient who had removed their own catheter for possible urethral trauma.

The issues with Dacanay's conduct were recorded in July 2021. The BCCNM notice does not indicate where the licensed practical nurse was working at the time, and he has no current employer listed on the college's website.

On top of his two-month suspension, Dacanay is barred from working night shifts, being the sole health-care professional on duty, or providing supervision to nursing students.

He has also agreed to undergo "remedial education in ethics, professional communication, documentation and medication administration," according to the BCCNM.

The college's inquiry committee is "satisfied that the terms will protect the public," the notice said.