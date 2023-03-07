B.C nurse who breached medical records to send 'harassing text messages' gets 10-week registration suspension

A woman in West Kelowna has had her nursing registration suspended for 10 weeks, after she was caught harassing someone based on private information she gleaned from their medical records.

The disciplinary action is part of a consent agreement between Nancy Brocker and the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives over practice issues that occurred in January and February 2022.

“She breached patient privacy by accessing the medical records of an individual with whom she had no care relationship or work-related purpose,” reads a notice posted on the college’s website last week.

“Ms. Brocker then used confidential and sensitive information in the individual’s medical records to send them harassing text messages,” the summary continues.

As part of the consent agreement, Brocker has voluntarily agreed to a 10-week suspension of her nursing registration, a public reprimand and “remedial education in ethics,” according to the notice.

The consent agreement was approved on March 3. If the suspension took effect immediately on that date, Brocker would be eligible to practice again as of May 12.